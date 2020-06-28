Sudan extends coronavirus lockdown in Khartoum state

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan is extending a lockdown in the state of Khartoum aimed at curbing the spread of the new coronavirus by one week until July 7, the government spokesman said on Sunday.

From July 8 there will be a gradual return to normal, though a night curfew will be imposed from 6 p.m. until 5 a.m., Faisal Salih told Reuters.

Sudan has confirmed 9,258 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 572 deaths.

Authorities have extended the closure of Khartoum’s international airport until July 12.