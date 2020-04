FILE PHOTO: Customers queue to buy bread at a bakery in Khartoum, Sudan February 19, 2020. Picture taken February 19, 2020. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

KHARTOUM (Reuters) - Sudan will impose a lockdown on the capital Khartoum, the country’s most populous city, for three weeks after 10 more cases of the new coronavirus were discovered on Monday, its information minister said.

The lockdown will start on Saturday, Faisal Saleh told Reuters. In total, 29 coronavirus cases have been discovered in Sudan.