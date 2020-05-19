U.S. Chamber CEO warns against 'reshoring' too much supply back home from China

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Tuesday warned the U.S. government against overdoing a major effort underway to rip U.S. supply chains out of China in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, saying such moves could harm the economy.

FILE PHOTO: President and CEO of the U.S. Chamber of Commerce Thomas J. Donohue gives a speech in a meeting at the American Chamber of Commerce of Mexico, at Club de Industriales in Mexico City, Mexico April 24, 2017. REUTERS/Henry Romero

“Protecting the resiliency of our supply chain doesn’t have to mean reshoring all production in the United States,” Chamber Chief Executive Thomas Donohue told an online conference.

“As we look to the future, there may be a need to increase domestic production in some industries and for some critical parts, but there will also need to continue to be a huge place in the U.S. economy for a global supply chain.”

President Donald Trump has long pledged to bring manufacturing back from overseas, but the recent spread of the coronavirus and concerns about dependency on Chinese imports have sparked new enthusiasm for the idea in the White House.

Trump triggered more questions about trade flows on Tuesday when he said Washington should consider terminating trade deals under which it imports cattle, a move that could jeopardize a new North American trade agreement that takes effect July 1.

The U.S. Chamber and other groups say moving production facilities back to the United States will be costly and time-consuming, and stockpiling essential supplies would be more cost-effective.

They worry that extending “Buy American” rules to boost U.S. government buying of drugs and medical equipment could trigger retaliation by China and other countries, and jeopardize supplies of critically needed marks and other equipment.

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro has drafted an executive order that would enact such rules, but it remains unclear when or if Trump will sign it.

Donohue said the United States was the second largest exporter of ventilators, and the third largest exporter of personal protective equipment, despite many “fundamentally inaccurate” reports on the situation.

Most shortages were due to a huge increase in demand, not over-reliance on supplies from China, he said.

“Europe is a huge market for American medical device manufacturers. Implementing a strict ‘Buy America’ mandate could result in retaliatory ‘Buy European’ rules that will severely hurt our business and drive up our prices at home,” he said.

Donohue said his group was working closely with Mexican industry and government to harmonize rules on which businesses were essential and which had to be shuttered under pandemic lockdowns, an issue that has left some supply chains sputtering.