Sweden to close borders to visitors from non-EU countries

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden will close its borders to most visitors from non-EU countries from March 19, Home Affairs Minister Mikael Damberg said on Tuesday.

The move follows a decision by European Union leaders to close the bloc’s external borders for 30 days to fight the spread of the coronavirus.

“Today’s decision is in line with the European Council and Commission’s advice to EU member states to introduce a temporary ban on inbound travel to the EU from third countries,” Damberg said in a statement.