Sweden registers 4,985 new COVID-19 cases, 124 deaths on Thursday

The border crossing between Sweden and Denmark at Oresund bridge is seen after the Swedish government decided to close it to visitors, to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Malmo, Sweden, December 21, 2020. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, which has spurned a lockdown throughout the pandemic, registered 4,985 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 124 new deaths, taking the total to 10,921. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours, but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.