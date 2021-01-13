Sweden registers 5,337 new COVID-19 cases, 167 deaths on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: Nurse takes a sample from a nursing aide for a rapid COVID-19 test before she can start her shift at a home for elderly in Lerum, Sweden December 18, 2020. TT News Agency/Adam Ihse via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 5,337 new coronavirus cases since Tuesday, Health Agency statistics showed on Wednesday.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 167 new deaths, taking the total to 9,834. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and weeks with many from the Christmas period being registered with a significant delay.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.