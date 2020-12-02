Sweden registers 5,400 new COVID-19 cases, 174 deaths

FILE PHOTO: A member of nursing staff vaccinates a person against influenza as vaccination to high risk group patients is administered outdoors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Trelleborg, southern Sweden November 19, 2020. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 5,400 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with a high of 7,240 daily cases recorded on November 20.

Sweden registered 174 new deaths, taking the total to 6,972. Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.