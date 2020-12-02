Sweden registers 5,400 new COVID-19 cases, 174 deaths

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 5,400 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Health Agency statistics showed.
The increase compared with a high of 7,240 daily cases recorded on November 20.
Sweden registered 174 new deaths, taking the total to 6,972. Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.
Reporting by Johan Ahlander, Editing by Helena Soderpalm
