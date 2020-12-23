Sweden registers 6,609 new COVID-19 cases, 112 deaths on Wednesday

FILE PHOTO: People walk at the Granbystaden shopping center, as the government announced new recommendations and restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, in Uppsala, Sweden, December 18, 2020. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, whose unorthodox pandemic strategy placed it in the global spotlight, registered 6,609 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, Health Agency statistics showed.

The increase compared with high of 9,654 daily cases recorded last week.

Sweden registered 112 new deaths, taking the total to 8,279. The deaths registered have typically occurred over several days and sometimes weeks, and are added into the Health Agency’s tally which is updated four times per week.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but lower than several European countries that opted for lockdowns.