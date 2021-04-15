Sweden registers 7,095 new COVID-19 cases, 41 deaths on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: People stand in line to get a vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outside the Stockholmsmassan exhibition center, turned mass vaccination centre, in Stockholm, Sweden, April 8, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) -Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,095 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 41 new deaths, taking the total to 13,761. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.