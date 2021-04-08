Sweden registers 7,822 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths on Thursday

FILE PHOTO: A health worker vaccinates an elderly person with Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine at a temporary vaccination clinic in a church in Sollentuna, north of Stockholm, Sweden March 2, 2021. Fredrik Sandberg/TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden, which has shunned lockdowns throughout the pandemic, registered 7,822 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, health agency statistics showed.

The country of 10 million inhabitants registered 17 new deaths, taking the total to 13,595. The deaths registered have occurred over several days and sometimes weeks.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is many times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours’ but lower than in most European countries that opted for lockdowns.