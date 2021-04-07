Benefits of AstraZeneca vaccine outweigh risks: Swedish Medical Products Agency

FILE PHOTO: Syringes are filled with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine at the Skane University Hospital vaccination centre in Malmo, Sweden, February 17, 2021. TT News Agency/Johan Nilsson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish Medical Products Agency said on Wednesday the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine outweighed the risks after the EU drug regulator said it had found a possible link between the shot and rare blood clots.

Sweden paused the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine in March after reports of rare but serious blood clots among people vaccinated with the AstraZeneca shot. Sweden later resumed use for people over 65.

“We stand behind this conclusion, that the benefits outweigh the risks,” Ulla Wandel Liminga at the Medical Products Agency told a news conference.

The EU drug regulator said on Wednesday that the vaccine had possible links with very rare cases of unusual blood clots with low blood platelet counts, but it reiterated that its advantages outweighed its risks and recommended no age or gender limits for its use.