Swedish government earmarks 22 billion SEK for virus-related health, social costs

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Thursday it would provide an extra 22 billion crowns ($2.2 billion) for regions and municipalities as part of measures to cushion the impact on the economy of the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding, 5 bln crowns of which had already been announced, will cover “increased general government grants” and extra sums for health and social care, the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The government has already introduced subsidies for shorter working hours, tax rebates, loan guarantees, easier rules for claiming benefits and expanded jobless benefits, to soften the blow from the epidemic.

Earlier on Thursday, the Financial Supervisory Authority said it would allow banks to defer capital repayments on housing loans for all mortgage holders, something previously only available to those who lost their jobs or fell sick.

The government on Tuesday predicted the economy would shrink 4% this year, a plunge similar to that experienced during the global financial crisis of 2008/9.