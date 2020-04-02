Swedish government promises 22 billion SEK to regions and municipalities for virus related costs

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Thursday it would provide an extra 22 billion crowns ($2.20 billion) in funding to regions and municipalities as part of a series of measures to cushion the impact on the economy of the coronavirus pandemic.
“The reinforcement is made through both increased general government grants and an increase in the amount that will cover additional costs in health care and care,” the Finance Ministry said in a statement.
Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; Editing by Simon Johnson