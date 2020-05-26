Swedish Finance Minister: functioning internal market bigger boost to Europe than recovery fund

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Returning to a fully functioning internal market in the European Union would do more to help economic recovery than a mooted recovery fund, Swedish Finance Minister Magdalana Andersson said on Tuesday.

“Any step we take forward has to be combined with a fully functioning internal market for all goods,” she told reporters.

Andersson said Sweden supported an EU role in supporting economic growth but that the 500 billion euros ($548 billion)suggested by France and Germany was “very high” and needed to be discussed.