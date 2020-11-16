Sweden limits public gatherings to eight people to fight pandemic

FILE PHOTO: Sweden's Prime Minister Stefan Lofven speaks at a news conference on new restrictions to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Stockholm, Sweden, November 11, 2020. TT News Agency/Henrik Montgomery via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Adherence to the Swedish coronavirus recommendations has come down since the spring and public gatherings will be limited to eight people, down from a previous upper limit of 300, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Monday.

“This is the new norm for the entire society,” Lofven told a news conference. “Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel.”

Sweden has drawn international attention for its unorthodox response to the pandemic, shunning lockdowns and instead relying on voluntary measures.

Sweden’s death rate per capita is several times higher than that of its Nordic neighbours but somewhat lower than some larger European countries such as Spain.