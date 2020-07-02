Sweden extends entry restrictions on visitors from outside the EU

FILE PHOTO: Face masks for sale are seen in central Stockholm, Sweden, June 26, 2020. Stina Stjernkvist /TT News Agency/via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - The Swedish government said on Thursday it had extended temporary restrictions introduced in March on entries to the European Union through Sweden to August 31.

The restrictions, aimed at slowing the COVID-19 pandemic, are for unnecessary trips to Sweden from countries other than those in the EU, Britain, Norway, Iceland, Liechtenstein and Switzerland.

The government said in a statement it had made decision at the recommendation of the European Council.