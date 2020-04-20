Business News
April 20, 2020 / 10:42 AM / Updated 42 minutes ago

Swedish labour board says unemployment at 8% as virus hits economy

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s Public Employment Service (SPES) said on Monday unemployment rose to 8% in the past week after a wave of redundancies due to the effects of the novel coronavirus on the economy.

“Unemployment is rising at a fast pace and is now 8%,” SPES said in a statement, adding that the number of people who had been given notice by their employer during the last week had slowed compared to the previous period.

Unemployment was 7.6% in March, according to SPES.

Reporting by Simon Johnson, editing by Anna Ringstrom

