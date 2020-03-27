Swedish FSA signs information sharing agreement with U.S. authorities

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s financial watchdog said on Friday it had signed a memorandum of understanding with U.S. authorities, including the Federal Reserve, over sharing information regarding the financial system.

“The aim is to ensure effective cooperation in the future and to enable the exchange of information regarding oversight to the extent that is possible under the laws of each country,” the Financial Supervisory Authority said in a statement.

The agreement includes the Federal Reserve, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and the Federal Deposit Insurance Cooperation.