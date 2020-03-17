Swedish PM lofven says high schools, universities should switch to distance learning

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s high schools and universities should stop classes on campus and switch to distance learning from March 18, Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said on Tuesday, but primary and secondary education will continue as normal for now.

“As of tomorrow, all of Sweden’s high schools, municipal adult education, colleges, vocational schools and universities will be recommended to switch to distance education,” Lofven said at a news conference.

“At a later stage we may be in a situation where we need to close schools and pre-schools, which is also being prepared.”