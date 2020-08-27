Swedish public health agency says can ease COVID rules for some public events

State epidemiologist Anders Tegnell of the Public Health Agency of Sweden speaks during a news conference updating on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) situation, in Stockholm, Sweden August 27, 2020. TT News Agency/Janerik Henriksson via REUTERS

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Rules over public gatherings in Sweden can be eased to allow up to 500 people to attend if they can be seated, the Public Health Agency said on Thursday, proposing such venues can be granted an exception from the current rule that sets a ceiling of 50 people.

“The proposal relates to evens where there are numbered seats,” the Agency’s chief epidemiologist Anders Tegnell told reporters.

He said that if the government accepts the proposal, its effects should be evaluated “and if it works well, the limit can be raised”.