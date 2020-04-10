USA Swimming reschedules Olympic team trials

(Reuters) - USA Swimming said on Friday it had rescheduled its Olympic trials to June 13-20, 2021 and that they would remain in Omaha, Nebraska.

The rescheduling of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics to July 23 to Aug. 8 next year due to the novel coronavirus outbreak has left a number of U.S. sports scrambling to reschedule their trials.

The U.S. swim team trials, originally set for June 21-28, will be staged in a temporary pool inside the Chi Health Center.

The daily schedule will remain the same across the 15-session, eight-day event.

“We are incredibly thankful to the USOPC, NBC, the Omaha Sports Commission, the Metropolitan Entertainment & Convention Authority and every other partner involved in successfully moving an event of this magnitude to new dates that will best prepare our team to succeed in Tokyo in 2021,” USA Swimming Chief Operating Officer Mike Unger said in a statement.

USA Swimming also said that as of Friday 1,213 athletes have qualified to compete at the Olympic trials and that updated trials qualifying standards will be released ahead of the official return to competition.