Swiss government backs aviation company SR Technics bank loan

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has granted aviation services company SR Technics Switzerland AG a deficiency guarantee of 60% on a 120 million Swiss franc ($126.8 million) bank loan to bridge a liquidity shortage, the Swiss government said on Wednesday.

It marks the first time the government has used bank guarantees for aviation-related businesses under an emergency bailout scheme for the sector hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It said SR Technics provided essential services which could not soon be supplied otherwise.