Coronavirus cases in Switzerland and Liechtenstein pass 500,000 mark

FILE PHOTO: People wait beside the snow-covered tracks at a tram station, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland January 15, 2021. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections in Switzerland and Liechtenstein passed the 500,000 mark on Tuesday, data here from Swiss health authorities showed, as new infections rose by 2,260.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 502,191, the death toll rose by 75 to 8,166, while 129 new hospitalisations kept pressure on the health care system.