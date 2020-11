FILE PHOTO: A staff member processes a rapid COVID-19 antigenic test made by Swiss drugmaker Roche, at the University Hospital (CHUV), during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Lausanne, Switzerland, November 13, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 12,839 cases since Friday, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 269,974 and the death toll rose by 198 to 3,158 while hospitalisations went up by 483.