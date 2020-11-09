Swiss report 17,309 new coronavirus cases over three days

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 testing site of the Stadtspital Triemli hospital is seen, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 17,309 cases since Friday, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Monday.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 229,222 and the death toll rose by 169 to 2,576.

Hospitalisations swelled by 536 to 9,205 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions.