Swiss report 2,613 new coronavirus cases, near record

ZURICH (Reuters) - The number of new coronavirus infections reported on Thursday rose by 2,613 in a day as fresh cases hit their second-highest daily total following Wednesday's record, data here from Switzerland's public health agency showed.
The agency reported a total of 71,317 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by 2 to 1,818.
On Wednesday, the 24-hour total hit 2,823, the most recorded in a day since the pandemic began.
Reporting by John Revill, editing by John Miller
