Swiss report 4,275 new coronavirus cases, 129 more deaths

People wearing protective masks walk in the departure terminal of Cointrin airport, the day the Swiss government imposed a 10 days quarantine for travellers who have entered from Britain, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Geneva, Switzerland, December 21, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 4,275 cases in a day, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Tuesday, as the country closed restaurants and recreational sites to slow the spread of the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 418,266, while the death toll rose by 129 to 6,333. An extra 171 hospital admissions kept pressure on the health care system.