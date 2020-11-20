Swiss report 4,946 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A COVID-19 testing site of the Stadtspital Triemli hospital is seen, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Zurich, Switzerland November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

(Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 4,946 in a day, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Friday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 290,601 and the death toll rose by 111 to 3,575, while 252 new hospitalisations added to the strain on the health care system.