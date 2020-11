FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a closed Omega shop after partial lockdown measures were introduced amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, November 16, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

(Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 6,114 in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday.

The total number of confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 280,648 and the death toll rose by 85 to 3,385, while 261 new hospitalisations added to the strain on the health care system.