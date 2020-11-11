Swiss report 8,270 new coronavirus cases

FILE PHOTO: A man stands in front of a newly-opened COVID-19 testing site of the Stadtspital Waid and Triemli hospital as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in the city centre of Zurich, Switzerland November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 8,270 cases in a day, data from Swiss health authorities showed on Wednesday.

Total confirmed cases in Switzerland and neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 243,472 and the death toll rose by 86 to 2,769.

Hospitalisations swelled by 304 to 9,752 as the government deployed army personnel to help the hard-pressed health care system cope with the surge in admissions.