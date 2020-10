FILE PHOTO: A hospital staffer treats a patient suffering from the coronavirus disease in the acute care unit of the University Hospital (HUG) as Switzerland enters a second wave of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, October 27, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Coronavirus infections rose by 9,386 in a day, data here from Swiss health authorities showed on Thursday, a day after the government tightened restrictions meant to slow the accelerating spread of COVID-19. [nL8N2HJ6QJ]

The total confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein increased to 145,044 and the death toll rose by 31 to 1,985.