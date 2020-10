FILE PHOTO: An employee of a pharmacy collects a swab sample from ma test person for a PCR (polymerase chain reaction) coronavirus test at a pharmacy in Zurich, Switzerland October 19, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss health authorities reported 3,008 new coronavirus infections in a day on Tuesday as hospitalisations continued to mount.

Switzerland's public health agency reported here a total of 86,167 confirmed cases in Switzerland and tiny neighbouring principality Liechtenstein. The death toll rose by eight to 1,845.