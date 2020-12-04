Swiss expand coronavirus risk quarantine list, add United States

FILE PHOTO: A poster placed in front of check-in counters reminds passengers to wear protective masks, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, at the airport in Zurich, Switzerland July 14, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has expanded its list of countries here with a high risk of coronavirus infection from which new arrivals must quarantine themselves for 10 days, the Federal Office for Health said on Friday.

The United States has been added to list, which also now includes more areas of neighbouring Italy and Austria, as well as Hungary, Poland and Portugal. It takes effect from Dec. 14.