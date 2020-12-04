Swiss expand coronavirus risk quarantine list, add United States

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has expanded its list of countries here with a high risk of coronavirus infection from which new arrivals must quarantine themselves for 10 days, the Federal Office for Health said on Friday.
The United States has been added to list, which also now includes more areas of neighbouring Italy and Austria, as well as Hungary, Poland and Portugal. It takes effect from Dec. 14.
Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Michael Shields
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.