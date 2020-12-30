Swiss drugs regulator says no link between COVID-19 vaccine, death of 91-year-old

FILE PHOTO: Fridges in which the first doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are stored stand in the Swiss Army pharmacy during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at an undisclosed location in Switzerland, December 23, 2020. Clemens Laub/VBS/DDPS/Handout via REUTERS

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss drugs regulator swissmedic on Wednesday said it saw no connection between the death of a 91-year-old person in the canton of Lucerne and the COVID-19 vaccination, adding the deceased individual suffered from multiple previous illnesses.

“Clarifications carried out by the cantonal health authorities and swissmedic determined that as a result of the illness history and the course of disease that a link between the death and the COVID-19 vaccine was highly unlikely,” the regulator said in a statement.