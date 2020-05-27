Swiss to allow events of up to 300 people from June 6

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss government said public and private events of up to 300 people and spontaneous gatherings of up to 30 people would be allowed again from June 6, further easing restrictions as the COVID-19 pandemic shows signs of ebbing.

The government will decide on June 24 whether to also lift a ban on events with up to 1,000 people. Big events with more than 1,000 participants will not be possible until the end of August, the government said in a statement on Wednesday.