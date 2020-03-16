Swiss ban all events at midnight as virus spreads

FILE PHOTO: People sit on the empty square in front of the Swiss Parliament Building (Bundeshaus) during a federal council meeting on the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Bern, Switzerland, March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s government on Monday banned all public and private events from midnight and mobilized up to 8,000 members of the military after declaring the rapidly spreading coronavirus an “exceptional” emergency.

“We will not leave you alone,” Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga said at a news conference announcing strict new measures aiming to control the epidemic that has killed 14 people and sickened more than 2,200 in Switzerland. “We will take care of you.”