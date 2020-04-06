Swiss street artist pays tribute to unsung coronavirus heroes

Artist David "S.I.D." Perez poses in front of his graffiti of a cashier to pay tribute to essential workers during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gland, Switzerland, April 5, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

GLAND, Switzerland (Reuters) - Street artist David Perez has found his own way to pay tribute in Switzerland to the people he regards as the unsung heroes of the coronavirus crisis.

Perez, 35, has adorned a pedestrian underpass in the town of Gland with a portrait of a masked cashier scanning a bottle of soap and plans to add other figures, such as construction workers or dustmen, to the mural.

“Today, I will especially pay tribute to cashiers. They are on the frontline with nurses and others,” he told Reuters.

He said his mural, adding color to a “sad-looking wall”, was “for our everyday superheroes.”

Switzerland has recommended that its citizens stay indoors during the coronavirus which has killed more than 500 people and infected over 21,100 in the country, although it has stopped short of ordering a lockdown.