FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian wearing a mask walks through the Swiss-Italian border during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Chiasso, Switzerland, March 9, 2020./File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has 10,714 confirmed coronavirus infections and 161 people have died of the disease, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Thursday.

The numbers were up to date as of 0715 GMT, it said.