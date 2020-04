An officer of the police of the Canton of Uri leads a driver amid an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to a checkpoint on the motorway A2 near the northern entrance of the St. Gotthard road tunnel in Goeschenen, Switzerland April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has reached 900 people, the country’s public health agency said on Tuesday, rising from 885 people on Monday.

The number of people showing positive tests for the disease increased to 25,834 from 25,580, it said.