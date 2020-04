FILE PHOTO: A health worker takes a test from a person in a car at a drive-in test center for tests on coronavirus disease (COVID-19), next to the sign that reads: "Look ahead, don't turn head!", in Luzern, Switzerland March 31, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann/File Photo

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from coronavirus has reached 484, the country’s public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 432 people on Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive for infections also increased to 19,303 from 18,267 on Thursday, it said.

