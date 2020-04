FILE PHOTO: An ambulance is pictured during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Geneva, Switzerland, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the new coronavirus has reached 831, the country’s public health ministry said on Friday, rising from 805 people on Friday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 24,900 from 24,308 on Friday, it said.