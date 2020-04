A general view taken with a fisheye lens shows a Medical Center Luzern (MCL) which can offer some 220 additional beds for patients of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a gym in Nottwil, Switzerland April 6, 2020. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

ZURICH (Reuters) - The Swiss death toll from the novel coronavirus has risen to 584, the country’s public health agency said on Monday, from 559 people on Sunday.

The number of positive tests also increased to 21,652 from 21,100 on Sunday, it said.