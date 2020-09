Dr Florence Joye takes a swab from a colleague, who was exposed to a family member who tested positive to coronavirus, during a media presentation of the safety checks, in her office at the Chene Medical Centre during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Thierrens, Switzerland, April 3, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland has reported 528 new cases of the coronavirus, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Friday, the highest daily rise in infections since early April.

The total number of laboratory-confirmed cases has now reached 46,239, the office said, while the number of COVID-19 deaths has risen by 3 to 1,740.