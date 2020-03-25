Switzerland extends border controls to all Schengen countries

BERLIN (Reuters) - The Swiss government on Wednesday said it was expanding its border controls to include all countries in the Schengen open border zone to help protect people from coronavirus.

The move comes after Switzerland last week introduced controls at its borders with Italy, France, Germany, Austria and Spain and all countries not in the Schengen zone.

“Since midnight, the tightened entry requirements have also been applied to flights from all remaining Schengen states with the exception of the Principality of Liechtenstein,” the government said in a statement.