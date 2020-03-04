Taiwan to 'have no problem' maintaining GDP growth of 2% this year

FILE PHOTO: Nan Shan Plaza (L) and Taiwan's landmark building Taipei 101 are pictured through the window of an airplane, in Taipei, Taiwan August 19, 2018. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan would ‘have no problem’ maintaining economic growth of 2% this year, its statistics chief said on Wednesday, amid concerns that a coronavirus outbreak could hit the economy of the island which is a key part of the global technology supply chain.

Chu Tzer-ming, minister of the statistics agency, told the island’s parliament that a T$60 billion ($2 billion) stimulus package would help soften the virus impact.

Taiwan, whose largest trading partner is China, cut its estimate for 2020 economic growth to 2.37% last month as the outbreak threatens its economy.