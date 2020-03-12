Taiwan says another $1.3 billion available to stimulate economy

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Another almost T$40 billion ($1.33 billion) is available to stimulate Taiwan’s economy on top of a previous T$60 billion package, President Tsai Ing-wen said on Thursday.

The government will also make every effort to stabilize the financial markets, but the fundamentals of Taiwan’s domestic economy are still good with sufficient funds, she told a meeting of the National Security Council, according to a statement from her office.