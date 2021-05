FILE PHOTO: Soldiers in protective suits disinfect a street following the recent surge of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) infections, in the Tucheng district of New Taipei City, Taiwan May 27, 2021. REUTERS/Ann Wang

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan reported 486 new domestic COVID-19 cases on Saturday, including 166 cases added to the totals for recent days as it continues to readjust its infection numbers following delays in reporting positive tests.