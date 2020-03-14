Taiwan says travelers from Europe to undergo quarantine

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan will from March 17 require travelers from countries in Europe’s Schengen border-free travel zone as well as Britain and Ireland to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arrival to control the spread of the coronavirus, its government said on Saturday.

The quarantine rules also apply to travelers arriving from Dubai, including people who transit there, the government said.

Additionally, Taiwan has raised its travel warning for Schengen-area countries, Britain and Ireland, advising against all unnecessary travel there.