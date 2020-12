FILE PHOTO: AstraZeneca's logo is reflected in a drop on a syringe needle in this illustration taken November 9, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

TAIPEI (Reuters) - Taiwan has agreed to buy almost 20 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, including 10 million from AstraZeneca Plc, the government said on Wednesday.

The vaccines will arrive by March at the earliest, the Central Epidemic Command Centre said in a statement.