Reuters Com Service 2 MOLT
March 4, 2020 / 5:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

Tajikistan asks Muslims to pray at home because of coronavirus

1 Min Read

DUSHANBE (Reuters) - The government of mostly Muslim Tajikistan on Wednesday asked its citizens to avoid going to mosques for Friday prayers as a precaution against the spread of coronavirus, though the Central Asian nation has not reported any cases so far.

A spokesman for the state committee on religious affairs wrote on Facebook that there was no outright ban on mosque attendance, but such a measure was on the table after several imams asked for it.

The nation of 9 million people bordering China and Afghanistan has shut its border to citizens from both neighbors as well as South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov and Nazarali Pirnazarov; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below